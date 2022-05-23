Sage Steele Rushed To Hospital After Getting Struck In The Face By Golf Ball At PGA Championships

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

ESPN anchor Sage Steele got a little too close to the action over the weekend.

While reporting at the PGA Championship on Friday, Steele decided to take in some of the sights once she had finished a segment. So she took to the green to watch golfers Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, and Scottie Scheffler in action but sadly witnessed just how fast golf balls actually fly. One of Rahm’s balls on the fairway hooked a drive, and he immediately alerted the crowd of fans watching along. Butt that didn’t give Steele enough time to get out of the way, and she ended up getting hit between her nose and mouth.

At the scene, Steele was reportedly seen with her face covered in blood before being rushed to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. After getting treated, she left the hospital and flew back home to be with her family.

She later addressed the incident on Twitter, thanking everyone for their words of support during the ordeal.

“I just want to thank everyone for your concern and prayers during the last couple of days,” Steele said. “From the doctor, nurses, and EMTs and Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa to my doctor and dentist here in Connecticut, and my co-workers at ESPN, I am so grateful. With the help of my team, I hope to recover quickly for my three kids and get back to work. Looking forward to seeing everyone again soon.”

Steele wasn’t the only one to get struck in the head, as fellow golfer Cameron Smith hit Aaron Wise while playing at adjacent holes as the ball swang into the wrong fairway.

“I was surprised my ball wasn’t in the fairway, and the next thing you know, there’s a little bit of ringing in my head, and I was down on the fairway,” Wise told Golf Channel.

Steele is also currently at odds with her employer, ESPN, after accusing higher-ups of violating her free speech rights for selectively enforcing a rule about not allowing anchors to talk about political and social issues within the world of sports.