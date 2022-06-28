John Wall To Reportedly Sign With Los Angeles Clippers After $40M Divorce With Houston Rockets

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

John Wall is moving on from the Houston Rockets after securing another bag.

After two years with the Texas-based squad, he’s accepted a buyout and set his sights on the Los Angeles Clippers. He was initially due $47.4 million after exercising the player option for the final year of his career but agreed to take a $6.5 million pay cut to become a free agent.

According to Yahoo Sports, Wall’s agent Rich Paul, CEO of Klutch Sports, is meeting with Rockets general manager Rafael Stone on Tuesday to finalize the paperwork.

Though the relationship seems to be ending on good terms, Wall hasn’t touched the hardwood much while donning the Rockets jersey. The two parties mutually agreed that he wouldn’t play last season in favor of rebuilding and developing new talents like Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. The Rockets also traded for Kentucky product TyTy Washington in the 2022 NBA Draft after being initially selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 29th overall pick. Named one of the top five guards in the draft, it makes Wall’s presence even more pointless.

The veteran guard had, however, shown that he can still hoop, despite ongoing foot injuries, including a season-ending left heel surgery that later got infected before suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon when he slipped and fell in his home. Upon returning, he’d get traded to the Rockets, where he’d play half the season and average an impressive 20.6 points and 6.9 assists.

Last January, Wall spoke on the team’s lack of success, blaming the struggles on a specific player –likely James Harden— who didn’t want to be on the roster.

“The team wasn’t where we wanted to be, and we had people that didn’t want to be here,” Wall said when asked about the team’s turnaround. “So it’s kind of hard to play through that and try to find chemistry. Once we got that away and then we made the trades happen, we got the team that we wanted, and the guys that wanted to be here. Once we all committed to what we wanted to do, we’re going to be a good team,”

The 31-year-old will now set his sights on a deep playoff run as he teams up with Paul George and a newly healed Kawhi Leonard after he missed a season because of a partial ACL tear in his right knee.