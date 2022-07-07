Love Is Dead: Tyrese Announces In Weird Instagram Post He Is No Longer With Zelie Timothy

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Welp, Tyrese will no longer be shaving Zelie Timothy’s lady parts. The singer/actor has many believing that he and Timothy are no longer an item following a series of random a** Instagram posts.

Is Tyrese A Single Man?

Tyrese Gibson in his typical doing too much fashion is giving his followers the impression that he is a single man. One post, in particular, has raised eyebrows and features a video of a snake trying to eat a fawn writing in the caption, “Stop trying to convince me that your daughter is not a SNAKE…..”

He also said in the grammatical error-filled caption that he is now single and wanted to settle down with Timothy but apparently since she got verified on Instagram and wants to go have fun.

“I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator who knows how to [ convince everyone that she’s not mean of there to KILL YOU ] please God RELEASE ME – RELEASE ME FROM YOUR POISON RELEASE FROM YIUR STRONG HOLD RELEASE ME I BELONG TO THE KINGDOM……. I have SO MUCH MORE WORK TO DO………..” Gibson writes.

“I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy she’s verified now and wasn’t ready to be married she still wanted to go BIG Zane live her best life……… I want to get married and settle down and really really NEST and embrace the COMFORTS of this FAMILY AND MARRIED LIFE……… I smoke hookah at home everyday so I don’t want to be in your clubs or around your women I want to stay home and be the hard working family man that I am,” he ending the caption claiming.

Gibson followed up that post with a series of other weird Instagram posts of random women that left his followers very confused.

Pray for Tyrese yall, he needs it. At least we won’t have to endure posts of him and Timothy using the bathroom together anymore.

Back when they were together, we gathered up some of her best Instagram shots: