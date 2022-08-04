The Kid Mero Speaks On Split From Desus Nice In New Interview: “It’s Not Like I’m Breaking Up With My Girlfriend”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

As fans mourn the Bodega Boys’ breakup, The Kid Mero has shed more light on the situation.

The Bronx native was recently on the Basic! podcast –hosted by former Viacom president Doug Herzog and critic Jen Chaney– to speak on his career endeavors and the reason for the comedic duos split, admitting that it wasn’t done as hastily as fans seem to think.

“Desus and I had discussed pursuing separate interests for, like, over a year prior to the show coming to an end,” Mero said. “And that conversion solidified for us, you know, in signing overall agreements that recognized our intent to operate independent of one another.”

The nail in the coffin came when Mero and Desus decided not the renew their contract with Showtime for a fifth season after airing the final episode, which featured New York Yankee legend Derek Jeter.

In fact, Mero made a sports analogy about the split and wanting the brolic brand to have some integrity upon calling it quits.

“It’s not like I’m breaking up with my girlfriend on the phone. It was a strategy and one that we all agreed on,” Mero said. “At the end of the day, things wind up and wind down, and when things are winding down, you got to recognize that they are winding down and not supermax Patrick Ewing when he has two toddler mattresses around his knees, and you know his career is coming to a close.”

While Mero, born Joel Martinez, paints the situation amicably, sources have blamed the duo’s demise on manager Victor Lopez who allegedly bullied and harassed staff members of the Showtime show. According to Puck, Showtime asked that Lopez be barred from tapings and Desus & Mero fell on different sides of that ruling.

See Also

New Details Reveal The Reason For Desus & Mero Parting Ways

Desus & Mero Announce First Book “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx”