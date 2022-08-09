Serena Williams Announces She’s Retiring From Tennis: “I’m Terrible At Goodbyes”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Serena Williams is ready to close one of the biggest chapters in her life.

Williams doesn’t want to say she’s retiring from tennis, but in a new Vogue article, the 40-year-old revealed she’s ready for a change of pace.

“There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” Williams posted on Instagram with a picture of her Vogue cover.

She talked more about moving on in the article but did everything she could to avoid that r word; retirement.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” she told Vogue. “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

She goes on to say that the competitive nature still lights a fire in her, which is why she’s ready to give it her all when it comes time to play in Queens’ US Open stop.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I will be ready to win New York. But I’m going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun. I know there’s a fan fantasy that I might have tied Margaret that day in London, then maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, ‘See ya!’ I get that. It’s a good fantasy. But I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment,” the 23x Grand Slam winner said.

Even if she takes her last steps on the court later this month, she’s considered one of the best tennis players of all time. She won her first major singles title in 1999, then from 2002-2003, she won all four major singles titles, all of which she did against her older sister Venus.

She’d still be dominating almost 15 years later with a 2021 Wimbledon Championship win, capture the Olympic Gold, and by 2017 she’d have 23 major title wins.

Alongside her sister, the duo would win 14 major women’s titles and went unbeaten in Grand Slam doubles finals.

