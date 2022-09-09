STREAMED: Nicki Minaj Taps The Hottest Women Rappers For “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” Ari Lennox Releases “age/sex/location” & More

Nicki Minaj feat. BIA, JT, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, & Maliibu Miitch— “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)”

Nicki Minaj recently catapulted to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, “Super Freaky Girl.” Now, with the song still at No. 7 on the chart, the New York emcee returns with a “Queen Mix” featuring BIA, City Girls’ JT, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch.

As if that wasn’t enough, Nicki also shows up with a new verse while personifying her Roman alter ego. “Whole lotta money like Nicki and BIA,” she raps. “Keep your two cents, this ain’t a meter.” Later, she adds: “Horseback riding, I be like, ‘Giddy up’ / When I touch a city, paint it red like graffiti up / And I ain’t gotta beg for sympathy from the media.”

Minaj took to Twitter to celebrate the song’s collaborative revamp. “S/o to everyone supporting the song & the women who bodied,” she writes. “They ain’t doing no campaigns for us chi. We gotta get it out the mud.”

This isn’t the first “Super Freaky Girl” remix. Earlier this year, Nicki dropped the “Roman’s Remix” version of the track. Minaj is teasing more to come. “Also guys, this is part 1,” she says about the “Queen Mix” release. “There may be a part [2].”

Listen to the “Queen Mix” below.

Ari Lennox — age/sex/location

Ari Lennox delivers the second dose of new music in the span of seven days. One week after dropping Away Message EP, the Dreamville songstress finally unveils her newest album, age/sex/location.

Some big stars came out for this showing. Chlöe Bailey (“Leak It”), Lucky Daye (“Boy Bye”), and Summer Walker (“Queen Space”) all make appearances here. Meanwhile, J. Cole, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Elite, and J White Did It are among the album’s producers.

Lennox says Age/Sex/Location, a follow-up to 2019’s Shea Butter Baby, is her “Eat Pray Love journey.” In a statement released on Instagram, she goes on to explain the concept: “It’s my honest goodbye to searching for love. I got it right here inside of me. The end of searching for anything other than self love and family. Pouring into me and giving the greatest love to me.”

Listen to age/sex/location below.

GloRilla & Hitkidd feat. Latto & JT — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

GloRilla and Hitkidd’s buzzing hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” gets a star-studded remix. While the anthemic anti-toxicity song continues to make an impact on the Billboard Hot 100, the remix brings Latto and City Girls’ JT into the fold.

For her part, JT raps: “I’m F-R-E-E / Hold up, stop the beat / I’m a motherf—kin’ City Girl, ain’t s–t free about me.” Shortly thereafter, Latto adds: “Bougie, bad, and thick / 23, ain’t got no kids / Pop a Plan B before I let him trap a b—h.”

Big Glo’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” keeps making noise. The upstart’s breakout single is currently sitting at No. 73 on the Billboard Hot 100. It recently peaked at No. 49 on the coveted chart.

Taking to Refinery29, Glo explained the song’s message during a recent interview. “Be loyal to yourself and you’ll stay f–k n—a free because you ain’t going to get no f–k n—-s because a f–k n—a going to show all of his cards. If you know yourself and stay loyal to yourself, you’re not going to let that happen. And don’t look for love, it’s going to come to you.”

Listen to “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” below.

YG — “Alone”

YG prepares for his upcoming album I Got Issues with an evocative new single. Before the LP drops, the Compton emcee unleashes “Alone,” a somber cut about the ins and outs of street life and an emotional tug-of-war.

“Gotta leave the streets alone / Tryna leave the streets alone,” he says on the cut. “Somebody pray for me / The streets play for keeps / In love with this life, but it’s hating me.”

YG continues with this theme over production by Swish, Lil Rich, 18YOMAN, and Reece Beats. “Stuck in between “keep thuggin'” and “let it go” / If I let it go, that’s probably how I’ma go / If I keep thuggin’, that’s more time with the bros / But thug for too long, that’s jail time and funerals.”

Fans should expect more of this on I Got Issues, according to YG. “I’m gonna have something for everyone on there,” he says in an interview with Billboard. “I’m giving a piece of my life and talking about things that I’ve been going through while sitting in the crib for two years. But I also got some fun, ghetto, ratchet [music]. It’s good times but it’s personal.”

Listen to “Alone” below.

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Lil’ Kim — “Plan B [Remix]”

Lil’ Kim adds a verse to Megan Thee Stallion’s ’90s-inspired single, “Plan B.” The Junior M.A.F.I.A. legend goes in on an ex over the cut from the recently-released Meg LP, Traumazine.

The Queen Bee also takes this opportunity to salute the late DMX. “I don’t got a ex, boy, you never existed / The only X I miss is Earl Simmons,” she raps. Later, Kim goes onto other topics: “Now my heart cold, no feelings / Might f—k your dad like Lori Harvey ’cause he got a bigger bag.”

Up next, Kim is gearing up to share more of her story through literature. “That’s right, the book, Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story. Dropping in November!! You thought you knew me but you have no idea,” she says on social media. The book will be available everywhere Nov. 2.

Listen to Kim’s addition to “Plan B” below.