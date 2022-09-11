Ray J Calls Out Kris Jenner For Lying About Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape During Fake Lie Detector Test, Twitter Reacts

If you thought the drama between the Ray-J and the Kardashian clan was over, you’re sorely mistaken.

Ray-J’s feud has been reignited after the family’s matriarch Kris appeared on a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden where she and daughter Kylie participated in a lie detector test. With all the controversy surrounding the family, the questions soon got juicy and even included asking her if she helped Kim release her sex tape around the 4-minute, 20-second mark.

The 66-year-old immediately began shaking her head and said she had nothing to do with its release. The polygrapher gives a thumbs up signally she’s telling the truth.

Then, Ray-J went on Instagram Live to dispute the claim.

“I don’t know what the fuck you think this is, but you have f-cked with the wrong person,” he warned. “Period. You done f-cked with the wrong Black man. I was just gonna handle this shit legally, right, and just hit you in court and just get what I’m deserved from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad, when you know what’s up.”

Ray J says that there were three sex tapes, including one called “Santa Barbara Sex” and that Kris watched them all before deciding which should be released.

The R&B singer went on, claiming in the caption that the polygrapher, John Grogan, isn’t truthful.

“John Grogan is a fake. He is not a polygraph examiner. He is quite accurately known as the polygraph parasite,” he wrote. “This is the dude Kris Jenner had ta her lie detector test to make me look like a liar. And what’s more sad is the network allowed it to happen! Everybody getting sued 4 defamation … I can’t wait to show you the truth.”

It didn’t stop there because he wanted to prove that he had receipts so he appeared on Instagram Live for nearly 30 minutes to reveal there were different versions of the sex tapes, exposing his text thread with Kanye West, and more.

