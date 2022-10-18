The Legacy Continues: Bronny James Inks Deal With Beats by Dre

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Like father, like son.

Bronny James has followed in his father’s footsteps in hopes of becoming a professional basketball player, and now he’s getting bags too. First, he officially joined the Nike family, and now he’s inked a deal with Beats, which also happens to be the first company LeBron James signed on as an ambassador for way back in 2008.

Now, 14 years later, Bronny will be taking on a similar role to help promote the company’s latest products and usher in a new generation to the audio company. King James even joined his son in a commercial to promote the new Beats Fit Pro.

The spot shows them both rocking the new buds while facing off in a friendly game of 1 on 1. When Bronny has the rock, a rap song plays, but while the King is putting up shots, soft classical music overtakes.

The competition ends when the matriarch, Savannah James, hits up her husband to offer up two options for dinner.

“Mom wanna know, sushi or tacos?” James poses to his son, who decides on the former.

“I’ll take tacos, though,” James said with the ball in hand as he alluded to the game they just played.

“I waited for you to get a little bit older. I ain’t wanna mess you up while you was too young,” he said as the screen went black and shows off the Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Pro, and the Power Beats Pro.

Bronny James also inked a deal with Nike alongside four other top high school athletes, Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and JuJu Watkins.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family. Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me,” Bronny said in a press release.

The 18-year-old signed his very first NIL deal back in February was he announced his partnership with PSD underwear company, joining the likes of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Ja Morant, and Trae Young.

Check out the commercial above.