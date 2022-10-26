Serena Williams Teases Fans About Returning To Tennis: “I’m Not Retired”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Did Serena Williams’ retirement end quicker than Tom Brady’s?

Not quite. The tennis star already told us that she never liked the word retirement and instead called her retreatment from the court an evolvement away from tennis. But if you thought that meant she was hanging up her racket forever, you were sorely mistaken.

While speaking at the recent TechCrunch Disrupt Conference in San Francisco to promote Serena Ventures, her investment company, she joked about stepping away from the court. TechCrunch Deputy Editor Jordan Crook asked when they could see her on the court again.

“I’m not retired … The chances are very high [of playing again]. You come to my house, I’ve got a court,” Williams said.

According to People, Williams has used her free time to jump into her other money-making avenues like Serena Ventures, so much so that she hasn’t given her athletic career much thought. She even says that the last time she played a match, it felt weird because there was nothing at stake.

“It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it. But I’m still trying to find that balance,” Williams explained.

Williams first decided to step away from the sport when she dropped the news in a Vogue cover story, stating that the 2022 US Open would be her last.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people,” she told Vogue in August. “Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

