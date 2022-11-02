Lupita Nyong’o Tapped For Role In “A Quiet Place: Day One”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

The A Quiet Place franchise is growing, and a new actress is taking on the leading role.

As Lupita Nyong’o wraps up her duties for Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she’s ready to participate in another franchise.

Little else is known about the film, but Deadline has confirmed that she is in final negotiations with Paramount to star in the next movie, called A Quiet Place: Day One.

It won’t be a sequel from John Krasinki –who directed and starred in the first two films– but a spinoff that he dreamed up. Branching out from Krasinki and his wife, Emily Blunt, the film likely won’t star them and set up Nyong’o as the first member of what will hopefully become a Quiet Place universe that the studio can build off of.

If the Michael Sarnoski-directed film has already piqued your interest, you’ll have to wait for it to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.

Nyong’o recently spoke to us about reprising her role as Nakia in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and dealing with the loss of Chadwick Boseman in both a personal sense and as a costar.

“What we were dealing with in making this film was our grief of losing Chadwick. What Ryan chose to do was to reflect that grief in what is happening in Wakanda to Wakanda with the loss of T’ChallaHe asks, in this film, the central question is how do we move forward after a great loss or a great tragedy? This film offers the hope of how we do that,” Nyong’o begins.”So, I hope that people leave this film feeling hope and comfort from the journey because the loss of Chadwick, it affected us personally who knew him, but it also affected people who didn’t know him personally. Because they had been moved by his work, they had felt his spirit and had taken ownership of him for themselves.”