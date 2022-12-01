LeBron James Calls Out Reporters For Not Asking Him About The Jerry Jones Photo

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Following a Los Angeles Laker win on Wednesday, Nov. 30, LeBron James turned the table on reporters during his post-game press conference. He asked them a good question, why aren’t they asking him about the Jerry Jones photo?

LeBron James brought to attention what he feels is a double standard. He criticized reporters for not asking about his thoughts on the photo published by the Washington Post of Jerry Jones outside of North Little Rock High School in 1957 among a crowd of white bullies trying to stop Black students from integrating into the school.

“I got one question for you guys before you guys leave,” James said to reporters after his Lakers 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. “I was thinking when I was on my way over here. I was wondering why I haven’t gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo. But when the Kyrie [Irving] thing was going on, you guys were quick to ask us questions about that.”

It’s a fair and excellent question.

When Kyrie Irving stupidly put a link to a movie full of antisemitic tropes on his Twitter account, including the denial of the holocaust, James was one of the many players reporters asked about Irving’s actions.

Irving is back in the Brooklyn Nets lineup after serving the suspension the organization hit him with for not properly denouncing his actions.

The Lakers superstar quickly said he does not condone hate speech or antisemitism and caught flak for his stance.

ESPN’s First Take did touch on the photo, and Stephen A. Smith put on his cape to defend Jones, and he felt the wrath of Twitter.

LeBron James’ Question Puts The Jerry Jones Photo Back In The Spotlight

Being the most famous athlete in the world, LeBron James bringing up the photo brings it back into the spotlight. Jerry Jones did speak about the photo, but his answer was meh.

Jones claims he “didn’t know at the time the monumental event that was going on,” yeah, okay.

Let’s see how this plays out in the following days.

