EGOT Viola Davis Stars As Michael Jordan’s Mom In First Trailer For Amazon Studios’ ‘AIR’

The first trailer for AIR, the movie from Ben Affleck that tells the story of Nike’s pursuit of his royal airness, Michael Jordan, has arrived.

We all heard how Nike wooed Michael Jordan away from adidas, but now Ben Affleck will bring that tale to the big screen in Amazon Studios AIR.

The film follows Matt Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, who went all out to help Nike’s then-not-so-impressive basketball division land its big fish, Michael Jordan.

In the trailer, we see Damon’s Vaccaro convince Ben Affleck’s Phil Knight that a rookie and a complete unknown will be the company’s savior, and they must build a sneaker brand around him.

Vaccaro will also have to convince Jordan’s mother, Deloris (Viola Davis), and his father, James (Julius Tennon), that Nike will have her son’s best interest at hand if he signs with the still-young sportswear company.

For those who don’t know, Michael Jordan’s momma was instrumental in convincing him to sign with the Swoosh.

Official Synopsis:

From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.

AIR also stars Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, and Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler.

The movie arrives exclusively in theaters April 5. Peep the trailer below.