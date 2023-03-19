Dennis Rodman Calls Out Travis Scott For Copying His Sneaker Design: “You Copied My Sh-t!”

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Dennis Rodman’s got a bone to pick with Travis Scott and it’s got everything to do with the giant sportswear company behind them.

Scott’s fashion sense has led to him producing some of the most sought-after Air Jordan collaborations in recent years, namely his take on the Jordan 1. One of the most notable designs on his Jordans is the backward swoosh that goes along the midfoot. But as Dennis Rodman said at a recent sneaker convention, flipping the swoosh was something he did decades ago. Still Rodman made sure to give Scott props for collaboration as well

“Travis Scott has copied my shoe. I was the first guy to do mine backward when I was playing with the Chicago Bulls,” he said while holding up a pair of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Mocha” which resells for $2,000. “Come on, Travis, give me some credit. You copied my sh-t! This ain’t new, brother. This ain’t new, but either way, congratulations.”

Rodman’s got a point because in 1994, Nike debuted the Air Darwin, which features a flipped Swoosh on the heel. While it wasn’t Rodman’s signature shoe, it was one of his go-to’s while finishing up his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs for a few seasons before quick stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. Not only was the shoe synonymous with Rodman, but its design was made for playing on the hardwood or the blacktop, and was a prelude to Nike’s NDESTRUKT line.

In one of the commercials for the Air Darwin, Rodman even joked about them being his unofficial shoe but not bearing his name.

“They should at least paint the bottom blonde or something!” he said during a classic Nike Barbershop spot.