Stephen A. Smith Says Michael Jordan Told Him To “Shut The Hell Up” After Revealing He Doesn’t Like Jordan 1’s

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Stephen A. Smith‘s hot takes don’t stop at sports, he’s got some fashion opinions too.

Despite the popularity of Air Jordans and the classic Jordan 1 silhouette, Smith isn’t feeling the first signature sneaker to bare His Airness’s name.

During an appearance on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, Smith explains his favorite pair is the Jordan 3’s, as he’s rocking a pair of the recently released “White Cement” 3’s.

“This is what I love right here. I love the little screen in the back,” he says while pointing to the “Mocha” Jordan 3. “I love the design. It just looks beautiful and what you see him in walking onto a court.”

Smith doesn’t feel the same about the Jordan 1 as he points to a pair on the wall of sneakers at New York City’s Stadium Goods and talks about the Chicago Bulls‘ dismal years when MJ hadn’t evolved yet.

“This is when they were losing, this is when they started winning,” he says as he points back to 3’s. “You gotta remember he’s playing with no name Stan Auerbach as his coach. Drafted by Rod Thorn.”

Sneaker Shopping host Joe La Puma then asks if the ESPN host has ever had a chance to talk to Jordan about sneakers. Smith admits that they talk sneakers and even tells him when he doesn’t like a pair of Jordans.

“Not much, but I let him know this is what I like and what I didn’t like, and he tells me to shut the hell up, and that would be that. He’s Michael Jordan, he tells me to shut the hell up, I’m going to shut the hell up,” Smith admits.

The Jordan 1 has long been a favorite of sneakerheads, but in recent years the masses have made it an even more sought-after silhouette. Smith’s favorite –the Jordan 3’s– are also a classic, so here’s how Twitter reacted to missing out on a pair recently: