The Tales Of A Polyamorous Black Man Dating 8 Women Are Just As Entertaining (And Stressful) As You Think

If the idea of juggling several relationships with different women ever intrigued you, take this as a fair warning.

The emotional toll of being in one relationship is heavy, but thanks to a new piece published by LEVEL, we know just how tough it is to juggle eight women at once.

That’s right, a man named Andrew Ricketts described at length the pros and cons of his polyamorous lifestyle.

Through the article, Ricketts discusses the balance of delicate situations like telling a partner just hours before departing that he was going to a sex retreat and the mental toughness it takes to develop six heartfelt birthday texts (and thoughtful gifts) in a matter of three months.

Some would relish it all as a sexual conquest, but for Ricketts having sex with that many women — named Rachel, Diana, Amaris, Iquo, Aubrey and Rao– is more a tiresome feat than a goal.

“And it’s not like I have some endless sexual appetite. I wouldn’t dare try to have sex with all eight lovers in a week. I’ve tried that and come up short every time, mostly feeling like an empty balloon by the seventh day, when even the Lord rested. In my ambitious haze, I’d still try to Maca-root-and-push-up myself to another round of arousal,” he writes. “As I attempted the impossible, my mind would drift to texts I might have missed, d-ck appointments I’d need to make. I was a real hoe, but not getting paid for it: a love slut.”

To make things even more confusing, he’s been in a serious relationship with Amaris for four years. And did we mention that Iquo is married to a man who used to date Aubrey?

But one of the perks of dating so many women is finding the qualities within each that excite you the most. For Ricketts, it’s things like an unassuming nature, a vibey apartment, the allure of dating someone younger, visiting sex clubs together, and more.

You might need a flow chart, but check out the headache of simultaneously dating nearly 10 women at once here.