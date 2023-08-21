Angel Reese Hosts Back To School Event & Donates A Year’s Tuition To Her Old High School

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Angel Reese is giving back. The LSU champion announced a few weeks back that she’d be hosting a back-to-school event at her high school alma mater, St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and it finally went down on Saturday, through her Angel C. Reese Foundation.

Reese, along with foundation staff and her family and friends, handed out backpacks at the Back To School Give-Back Party with school supplies for students from elementary through high school. She partnered with the haircare company Mielle, for whom she’s a brand ambassador, Baltimore Ravens, Wingstop, the Baltimore Orioles, SOBO and the 15th Man, along with other sponsors.

“It’s been amazing having so many people come out and support,” Reese told CBS Baltimore. “The love in Baltimore has always been amazing for me. I had some girls crying because they’ve seen me, and just being able to be an inspiration for them and having someone they can look up to

She added, “I hope to always be a positive impact for the community and inspiration for young girls and young boys and let them know there’s no limit to what you can do. Don’t put yourself into a box and be unapologetically you.”

Reese also donated $12K a year’s worth of tuition for a student at St. Frances. She donated to a fund that she benefitted from while attending the school.

This caps a pretty good year for Reese as the reigning Most Oustanding Player in the women’s Final Four. This year’s women’s national championship was one of the most watched in history due to the duel between University of Iowa’s sharpshooter Caitlin Clark and Reese. LSU dominated winning the chip 102-85, on Reese’s double-double.

Reese has 2.4M followers on Instagram and endorses several products along with Mielle Organics including ZOA, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new energy drink. Her name and likeness valuation is reportedly over $1M.

And her love life is going well, too. Prior to the back-to-school event, Reese enjoyed her first Caribbean trip to Jamaica with boyfriend Cam’ron Fletcher, who plays basketball for the University of Florida. The couple posted several pics from their recent baecation.