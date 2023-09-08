‘I’m Chloe, Miss Bailey If You’re Nasty’: Chloe Bailey Brings It In Her First Solo ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

R&B songstress Chloe Bailey is the latest recording artist to be featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series, and like many of the iconic artists who performed on the series before her, Bailey has gifted us all with a mini-concert that serves as a master class in musical artistry.

It was a vibe, to say the least.

Bailey kicked off her six-song setlist, which included five selections from her debut solo album In Pieces, with her smooth and sultry song “Surprise,” which isn’t on the album, before seamlessly transitioning into her more up-tempo song “Body Do,” which she began performing just before introducing herself to the Tiny Desk audience.

“Hello, Tiny Desk! I’m Chloe—Miss Bailey if you’re nasty,” she said in a nod to Pop/R&B icon Janet Jackson. “I’m so happy to be here with you all.”

I have a question for you guys: Do you ever wonder…who else is f-cking your man?” Chloe said as the audience erupted in laughter and applause.

According to the Grio, Bailey’s musical ensemble was initially supposed to include two background singers, one of whom was unable to make it, which prompted the decision for Chloe to perform without any background vocalists at all. But that didn’t matter. Chloe has one of those voices that don’t need no help, and she proved that as she continued to take us through a melodic journey while performing “I Don’t Know,” “Worried,” “In Pieces,” and “Cheatback.”

She also happened to have a talented and inspiring team of musicians behind her. From the Grio:

With the execution of trumpeter Cameron Johnson and musical director and drum pad operator Derek Dixie, Bailey’s backup band dripped with girl power: Brandi Singleton (drums), Kyla Wright (bass), Elise Solberg (keyboards), Taylor Gamble (guitar), and Arnetta Johnson (trumpet). Three members of Bailey’s band, Solberg, Singleton, and Johnson, played with her during her first appearance on “Tiny Desk” with her sister Halle Bailey nearly three years ago.

So, what did y’all think of Chloe Bailey’s Tiny Desk performance? Where does it rank among the others?