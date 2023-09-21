Rudy Giuliani Sued By Attorneys For $1.4M In Unpaid Legal Fees As The RICO Defendant’s Journey Of L’s Continues

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Okay, at some point, we really have to talk about what a broke boy Rudy Giuliani has become ever since his boy Donald Trump got him and 17 others indicted under Georgia’s RICO statute for their alleged conspiracy to overturn a legal election because they wanted to keep their big orange baby in his Oval Office crib.

Last month, it was reported that Giuliani was out here begging Trump to pay his legal fees, probably because even before Georgia, the former New York mayor was already drowning in litigation for being such a dedicated leg-humping Trump stooge. But despite the fact that Trump did try to help a white nationalist brother out a little, Giuliani is now being sued by his former attorney, who says his client hasn’t been paying his bills.

According to the Associated Press, the law firm that formerly represented Giuliani filed a lawsuit Monday alleging that he has only paid a small fraction of the legal fees he owes, which amounts to nearly $1.6 million.

So, basically, this is Rudy Giuliani:

Giuliani is really out here giving his attorneys the “I can put somethin’ on it” run-around. He’s treating his lawyers the way the coach from BS High treats hotel managers. We should have known Giuliani implemented stop-and-frisk so he could steal people’s pocket change.

From AP:

Robert Costello and his law firm, Davidoff Hutcher & Citron LLP, say Giuliani has paid them just $214,000 and still has a $1.36 million tab. Giuliani’s last payment, according to the lawsuit, was $10,000 on Sept. 14 — about a week after Trump hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for Giuliani at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. Costello and the firm say Giuliani, once celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, breached his retainer agreement by failing to pay invoices in full in a timely fashion. The lawsuit, filed in state court in Manhattan, seeks full payment of Giuliani’s unpaid bills, as well as costs and fees from their efforts to get him to pay up. “I can’t express how personally hurt I am by what Bob Costello has done,” Giuliani said Monday in a statement provided by his spokesperson. “It’s a real shame when lawyers do things like this, and all I will say is that their bill is way in excess to anything approaching legitimate fees.”

Ahhh, so Giuliani is going to try to welch on his financial obligations by saying his fees aren’t actually his fees and his former attorney’s assistance that he paid for has left the former Trump attorney “hurt.”

OK, nevermind—this is Rudy Giuliani:

Giuliani really has some nerve speaking on the shameful things lawyers do when, as a lawyer, he helped Trump in his failed attempt to steal the 2020 election by loudly and wrongly claiming it was stolen from him. Giuliani is crying about what a “shame” it is “when lawyers do things like this.” Meanwhile, his “this” is what got him in all of this legal trouble in the first place.

Hope it was worth it.