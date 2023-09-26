French Rapper MHD Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Murder

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

French rapper MHD has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of murder.

According to Deadline, the 29-year-old, born Mohamed Sylla, was found guilty of being involved in the gang-related killing of Loic K in Paris in 2018. Sylla had pleaded not guilty, and throughout his prosecution, he maintained that he wasn’t at the scene of 23-year-old Loic K’s killing, which also involved a dozen other defendants, only three of whom were acquitted.

From Deadline:

The French court heard that the victim was knocked down by MHD’s car, a Mercedes, before being beaten and stabbed by a group of up to 12 people. MHD had entered a not-guilty plea to the charge. Five of his co-defendants also were convicted, while another three were acquitted. AFP news agency reports that MHD told the court, “From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence in this case and I will continue to maintain my innocence.” He said he wasn’t at the scene of the crime, and the case against him was based on rumors. Part of the evidence against him was footage filmed by a local resident though the window of his home, while MHD was identified by other witnesses. MHD has a huge following on social media and is known for coming up with the idea of “Afro trap” – a blending of trap music with the sounds of West Africa. He was previously a part of the rap collective 1.9 Reseaux.

According to BBC News, other witnesses besides the man who filmed him identified Sylla by his haircut and clothing. All of the other co-defendants who were convicted in this case received sentences that ranged from 10 to 18 years.

BBC noted that Sylla has a huge social media following and was working as a pizza delivery boy in Paris before making a name and career for himself as a recording artist.

It’s unclear whether MHD or any of the others convicted plan on appealing their convictions or if anyone else involved in Loic K’s death will be prosecuted.