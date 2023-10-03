‘Say It Loud: Black, Queer And HBCU Proud’ Returns To Talk LGBTQIA+ Communities On Campus

A new digital series, Say It Loud: Black, Queer, and Proud, showcases the brilliance stemming from the Black LBGTQ+ community as stars sit down with other prominent figures to discuss their experiences. In the first episode, we chopped it up with Saucy Santana about his coming out story, and in the second episode, we see Obio Jones and Silver Horsely converse.

Jones is a queer influencer, content creator and alumnus of Albany State University. Silver Horsley is currently a Morehouse College senior majoring in Business Marketing as an Atlanta, Georgia, native.

Both men speak from two different perspectives and time periods, with the conversation showing what strides the community has made in recent years to uplift the LGBTQIA+ community on HBCU campuses.

Jones reveals that HBCU campus culture was nothing like what he expected.

“HBCU culture is very Black, obviously. But it’s also very family-oriented, and I don’t think I was prepared for that. In high school, they were like, ‘College is going to be rigorous, and they’re out to get you.’ But I got there, and it was a very fun and warm experience,” said Jones.

Horsley delves deeper to explain what it was like to start attending an HBCU during COVID while still forging community within the LGBTQ+ crowd.

Watch the two men discuss their journeys below.