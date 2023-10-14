Offset Blows $500K On Hermès Bags For Cardi B’s Birthday

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B celebrated her 31st birthday on Wednesday, and she and her hubby, Offset, commemorated the occasion the way they usually celebrate birthdays: by getting each other the kind of extravagant gifts one might imagine Mr. and Mrs. Howell got each other before they got stranded on that island. This time, Offset surprised the “Bodak Yellow” rapper with three new Hermès bags worth roughly a half mil.

From Page Six:

Offset, 31, documented his wife’s bash on his Instagram Stories, filming as the “WAP” singer — clad in a plunging red lace gown — was presented with a stack of three of the French fashion house’s signature orange boxes. Cardi B squealed as she opened the first, which contained a hot pink crocodile Kelly bag; a similar style recently sold for close to $92,000 on 1stdibs. But her next purse blew the first out of the water. As she shimmied to the strains of Madonna’s “Vogue,” Cardi unboxed an extremely rare Faubourg Birkin — often called the “House Birkin,” as it’s modeled after Hermès’ Paris storefront on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. One of the purses is currently listed on 1stdibs for a staggering $298,975. “My favorite!” Cardi screamed upon unwrapping the unique carryall, joking, “I don’t even think I’m ready to see the other one.”

So, Offset didn’t necessarily outdo himself or Cardi in terms of what they’ve done for each other in the past, like when Cardi gave him a $2 million check, or when Offset gifted Cardi with a whole damn mansion in the Dominican Republic when she turned 29. But maybe they just decided to keep it light this year. (You know, relatively light.)

Besides, it’s not all about the gifts, it’s about the romance.

Happy birthday, Cardi B—and many more. Celebrated her birthday by taking a peek at her hottest IG moments below.