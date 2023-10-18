Terrell Owens Hit By Car After Getting Into An Argument During Pickup Basketball Game

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Just because Terrell Owens hasn’t played in the NFL in over 12 years doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have competitive moments on the field.

However, it seems like his second love of basketball led to a heated exchange.

According to TMZ, the Hall of Famer was playing ball in Calabasas on Sunday when he argued with another guy in the game. However, the supposed trash-talking didn’t stay on the court, and once the game was over, the man got into his car and struck Owens in the knee.

Thankfully, the Dallas Cowboys legend was not injured and didn’t need medical attention at the scene afterward.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sgt. Maria Navarro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirms the act is being investigated as an intentional act and that they’re looking for the assailant. Once the man is apprehended, one of the charges he’ll face is “assault with a deadly weapon.”

Owens has been no stranger to heated moments since retiring from the NFL, like last year when he was arguing with a neighbor, which allegedly had racial undertones and led to the female neighbor facing charges.

“So when I called her ‘Karen,’ her husband wanted to tell me to stop calling her ‘Karen,’” Owens said at the time. “They thought I was just going to bow down and listen to all that mess. OK. This is where we are, America.”

Then, months later, he fought a heckler hanging out in front of a CVS.

But most recently, Owens has been battling it out with social media over his decision to date white women after facing colorism as a kid and beefing with Stephen A. Smith over claiming former First Take co-host Max Kellerman is blacker than him.

