Tems Remembers Frightening Time She Spent 2 Nights In Ugandan Jail: “I Thought I Wasn’t Gonna Come Out”

Nigerian singer/songwriter Tems says that spending a brief time in a jail in Uganda helped her feel much freer as an artist. The 28-year-old Nigerian singer was interviewed on The Angie Martinez Show this week and talked about her experience being locked up in the African nation.

She says that she traveled to Uganda for a concert as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were being lifted worldwide. But when she got to the venue, things got “weird,” as she explained to Martinez. Though she was in compliance with lockdown regulations, it seemed as though someone was trying to eliminate the competition.

“There was this particular artist — I’m not sure what his role was, but he was basically threatening Nigerian artists like they shouldn’t come.” She said she and her manager were eating in their hotel room after the show when they were detained by police who weren’t even in uniform. “They just came and said we should follow them.”

The “Essence” singer, born Temilade Openiyi, ended up spending two days in jail in Uganda, where she saw women incarcerated on flimsy charges.

“I thought I wasn’t gonna come out,” she said. “I thought maybe I was seeing this for a reason. Maybe this is for me to help these people in this prison.”

She described the conditions as horrific. She said when she was given her uniform, it stunk and that she and other prisoners –some of whom were there with their children– slept on the floor. She was denied a call and was told that inmates weren’t allowed to address staff unless they were kneeling.

She says she adapted by remaining calm and winking at other prisoners so she wouldn’t be viewed as weak.

“I’d just sit down and blow them kisses,” Tems said. “I was like, ‘I can’t cry, I can’t cry.’”

Tems was freed after her manager’s father met with the Ugandan president to advocate for their release. Though she was not there long, the experience did release her from self-imposed restrictions on both her wardrobe and her spirit.