Denzel Washington And Antoine Fuqua Teaming Up For Ancient Warrior ‘Hannibal’ Film

Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua already have a lucrative partnership due to the success of the Equalizer movies. So it makes sense that they would team up again, this time on a historical epic.

Variety reports that Washington will play Carthaginian general Hannibal in an as-yet-untitled Netflix movie with Fuqua at the helm. Three-time Oscar winner John Logan, whose resume includes Gladiator, will pen the screenplay.

Washington has gotten good practice in the historical epic genre as he’s part of the cast of the Gladiator sequel, which includes Djimon Hounsou, Connie Nielsen, Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal. Filming in Morocco was delayed by the SAG strike, but director Ridley Scott says he used the time off to edit 90 minutes of footage already filmed. Gladiator 2 was scheduled for a November 2024 release.

Washington and Fuqua have worked together on five films – Training Day, The Magnificent Seven and all three Equalizer movies. Washington won a Best Actor Oscar for Training Day in 2001.

Hannibal was a general in Carthage in what is now modern-day Tunisia in North Africa off the coast of Italy. He was famously known for riding an elephant into Italy after conquering its Southern territory and retaining it for 15 years.

The film’s logline says that it will be “based on real-life warrior Hannibal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. The film covers the pivotal battles he led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War.”

After working together so many times over the last 20 years, Fuqua says his collaboration with Washington is seamless.

“It’s just trust and respect, really. I think trust has always been an important part of our relationship,” Fuqua told Oscars.org in August. “He knows that I’ll handle what he gives me with care. He doesn’t have to worry about that.”