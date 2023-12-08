‘Harlem’ Renewed For Season 3 On Prime Video

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

As the writers and actors strike dragged on, fans of popular TV shows were left hanging as no one knew what their fate would be. But now that WGA and SAG have agreed to terms, there’s good news for one show in particular.

Prime Video announced today that Harlem, starring Meagan Good as Camille, Jerrie Johnson as Tye, Grace Byers as Quinn and Shonique Shondai as Angie will return for Season 3.

“’Harlem’ has continued to tell outrageously hilarious stories through the perspective of these uniquely special characters,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “Fans can look forward to more laughs, wit and cultural commentary from the brilliant mind of Tracy Oliver and the amazing cast, Meagan, Grace, Jerrie and Shoniqua.”

The show covers the friendship of the four women who are pursuing love and careers in the traditionally Black enclave of Harlem, N.Y. Veteran actresses Jasmine Guy, who plays Quinn’s mother, and Rachel True, who plays Tye’s potential love interest, are also recurring characters.

Show creator Tracy Oliver celebrated the news in a statement.

“The only thing more fun than making Season 2 of ‘Harlem’ was getting to travel across the country and watch it with our fans!” she said. “Thanks to everyone who showed up to support and watched it at home! We’re so grateful for all the love and can’t wait to bring you an even juicier season three.”

Season 3 will continue to incorporate the real-life relationships between the co-stars. Earlier this year, Good told Essence that she enjoys her castmates on and off set.

“I’ve never hung out with my bosses after work and got a drink and had a real talk about life, not just what’s going on at work,” Good said. “I’ve watched a lot of other actors have that relationship with producers of their show or movies where they kind of move like a unit. I always felt left out of that community so when I gained it, I was like, ‘oh, this is my tribe.’”

A premiere date for Season 3 of Harlem has yet to be announced.