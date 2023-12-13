Kid Cudi Receives Honorary Master’s Degree From Miami Fashion Institute

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Kid Cudi has just added another achievement to his already decorated career. He received an honorary Master’s degree in fashion.

Hypebeast is reporting that the Cleveland, Ohio native was awarded a unique distinction the majority of his music peers can not claim.

On Friday, December 8, the Miami School of Fashion and Design presented the “Day-N-Nite” rapper with a Master’s degree in fashion design. The Florida-based institution detailed the reasoning for their decision in a lengthy Instagram post.

“This honorary degree from Istituto Marangoni Miami recognizes Scott’s (@kidcudi) accomplishments and vision in shaping the scene of modern fashion and luxury with Members of the Rage (@membersoftherage)” it read. “Recognizing the inspiration he is to young creatives. Is an honor for us to present this to the world of fashion worldwide and also a statement in the continuous pursuit of education in fashion and design, it is the future and the present of creativity.”

The Lonely Stoner accepted the honor with his mom present. He expressed the importance of the moment with his mother saying “She got emotional, and it was such a special memory we’ll have together forever” he revealed.

“I never walked across any stage. I got my GED in high school and only did a year of college,” he added. “My mom finally got to see me achieve what I thought I’d never do. And it was beautiful.”

You can see a quick clip from the ceremony below.