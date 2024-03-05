Drake & LeBron James Among Group Investing Billions Into PGA Tour

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Drake and LeBron James have connected to make magic before, and now they’re doing the same for the golf course. The cultural icons, along with Chris Pratt, are among a group of wealthy celebrities who are investing upwards of $3 billion into the PGA Tour.

The hefty investment comes as the Tour is flipping to a for-profit model within PGA Tour Enterprises. Under the celebrity-heavy Strategic Sports Group (SSG) umbrella, they’ll own a minority share of the Tour. The PGA Tour will remain holding the majority of shares, and likely go after Saudi Public Investments for some more cash, as the group already heavily supports LIV Golf.

Drake released a statement to the New York Times about his new investment and recognizes the sport that he’s got fond memories tied to, but also knows what the business move can mean to the evolvement of golf.

“Golf can be so much more than a sport. I remember some of my best childhood memories was being on the golf course with my uncle,” Drake told the Times. “It’s one thing to invest in a team, but to help reimagine one of the biggest leagues in the world is an incredible opportunity and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Money aside, the Times states that Drake and LeBron will also use their immense popularity and influence to help the Tour broaden its audience, so expect some classic course side moments and fits from the duo.

Reports reveal that the PGA and LIV Golf’s association will inevitably connect in the future.

It’s a far cry from years ago when the PGA resisted working with the Saudis because they were controversially involved in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi and terrorist attacks, including Sept. 11.

Tiger Woods famously refused to play in any LIV tournaments, reportedly turning down more than $700 million to participate. At the same time, his contemporaries like Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson had no problem signing on the dotted line.