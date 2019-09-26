DaBaby Says “F*ck No” When Asked If He Would Work With Tekashi 6ix9ine

DaBaby was “In The Neighborhood” with Big Boy on Real 92.3 in Los Angeles on promotion for his album entitled Kirk that releases on all streaming platforms on Friday.

There has been much speculation about Tekashi 6ix9ine and what he plans to do when he is released from prison following his public testimony against his fellow gang members. Some fans plan to stay fans of Tekashi should hee return to making music, but Da Baby is not one of those people. Da Baby plans to steer very clear of Tekashi in the event he is able to revive his rap career.

Around the 48 minute mark of the interview, DaBaby is asked if he would ever work with Tekashi, and Da Baby didn’t hesitate to bluntly answer “f*ck no” with a straight face while shaking his head. Da Baby did mention that he would have done a song with Tekashi prior to the snitching, he says it would have likely brought him some bread, and he would be a bad businessman not to do a song with an artist as hot as Teskashi was at the time.

But now, things have changed, and a lot of people want nothing to do with the 6ix9ine.

Da Baby was also asked about some of his favorite rappers, but he said out of respect for those who came before him, he would not name anyone for fear of leaving people out. He mentions that his style is influenced by everyone who came before him.