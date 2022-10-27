Ashanti Opens Up About Irv Gotti’s Relationship Accusations, Twitter Sounds Off

Ashanti is finally addressing all the claims made by Irv Gotti.

Ashanti appeared on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast on Oct. 26 and one of the topics that came up was her old boss, and she wanted to make it clear the two were never an item.

“Let’s clear this up,” she told Martinez. “We dealt with each other, but was Irv my boyfriend? Was I his girlfriend? Never. Irv had several girlfriends, so I’m a little confused by the label and the description.”

The controversy began where reckless talk runs rampant; on N.O.R.E and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast. Back in August, the Murder Inc boss claimed that Ashanti recorded her 2002 hit “Happy” after they had sex and were in a relationship.

Gotti then doubled down on his comments during The Murder Inc Story, a docuseries on BET documenting the rise of his label.

Ashanti, a major member of the Murder Inc family, declined to participate in the taping, saying on IRL that “It’s a little sad to see a grown man conduct himself in that manner.”

The R&B singer addresses the rumor that they slept together, and that he used to tell her that he “made her f-ckable.”

“Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things. It’s weird. It’s very weird when you know you’re lying and you just keep lying. That’s where it becomes a little scary and a little mental,” Ashanti explained. “I’m trying to figure out what made him even say that. Was I there? I’m confused. I don’t remember this at all.”

With rumors surrounding the situation, Ashanti doesn’t believe Irv had her best interest at heart.

“I feel like Irv is just hurt, and he doesn’t know where to place his hurt, and he doesn’t know how to channel it as a man. It’s sad,” she said when asked why Gotti said they’d had a relationship. “I genuinely, in my heart, believe that Irv wishes death on me. A million percent.”

Watch the entire IRL podcast below and also see how Twitter‘s reacting to Ashanti clapping back.