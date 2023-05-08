Bronny James Commits To USC, Twitter Salutes While Ohio State Fans Are Salty

Before Bronny James even thinks about entering the 2024 NBA draft, he gets a chance to do something LeBron James didn’t, live a college life.
The elder James went straight to the league to play for his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, but Bronny will be taking his talents to USC.
Bronny committed over the weekend with a simple IG post of him donning his Sierra Canyon uniform while standing in the USC Trojans locker room and another edited photo of himself rocking the red and gold colors.
“Fight On,” he captioned the photo, noting the southern California university’s fight song.
Bronny’s a combo guard, and the five-star prospect ranks among the top 30 players in the country. According to ESPN, with proper flourishing and progression in college, he could prevail as a top 10 pick for the 2024 NBA draft.
LeBron James had more than just a 127-97 Game 3 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors to celebrate because Bronny is the first person in the family to attend college.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
-
Photographer & OG Travel Influencer Elton Anderson Delivers Clutch Tips For Traveling During Allergy Season
-
Chris Rock Spotted Having Drinks With British TV Host Sharon Carpenter Sparking Dating Rumors
-
Kanye West Reportedly Opens Yeezy Office Next To Adidas Store, Twitter Crowns Him A Tights-Wearing Petty King
-
Here's How to Make Your Girl Squirt
-
The Absolute Best Household Items For Masturbation...Besides Your Favorite Pair of Socks
-
#AfterDark: 4 Strokes Every Dude Should Know How to Lay Down
-
Kevin Gates Posts Childbirth Video On Instagram, Twitter Freaks Out
-
Da Brat Says Her Sperm Donor Is White Because Black Donor Looked Like "Jiminy Cricket," Twitter Reacts