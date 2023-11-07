Drake Taps Kevin Durant To Front The Nike NOCTA Basketball Campaign

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Two of Nike’s biggest hypemen are coming together to ensure you look as clean as possible at your next pickup basketball game.

Ahead of the Nov. 8 release of Drake‘s NOCTA Basketball collection, he tapped his friend Kevin Durant to rock a few pieces and front the campaign.

The athleisure vibes are hitting harder than ever, and it’s clear Drizzy wants the collection of jackets, briefs and more to be as versatile as possible.

“NOCTA Basketball provides both on-court performance apparel and complimentary off-court silhouettes, inspired by youth basketball culture defining the next era of sport,” reads the press release. “NOCTA Basketball accessories are offered as unique and distinct additions to complete your on and off-court look. Performance and lifestyle inspired accessories will have you ready for the next play.”

The accompanying photos show Durant in a living room with millions in cash as $20, $50 and $100 bills are messily strewn across the floor and every other possible surface.

Durant appears to be attempting to fix the costly situation with a NOCTA-branded vacuum cleaner. And in the second photo, the fisheye lens catches Durant grinning while on the phone and sitting on a money-green couch. Looking closer, you can see a huge TV mounted on the wall as he indulges in his own Phoenix Suns highlights.

NOCTA’s Basketball collection debuted last week, and Durant mixes some of the pieces to make his own fit, including the retro velour jacket, mesh shorts and engineered knit tights.

Given the reemergence of the ’90s and early aughts culture, the velour jacket is a must-cop.

“Mixing velour, cool mesh, and water-repellent fabrics, NOCTA delivers a premium jacket suited for your travels. For a uniform look, pair it up with the matching NOCTA travel pants. A Swarovski crystal-filled Swoosh design elevates the finish,” the press release describes the jacket.

The collection also includes NOCTA-branded head ties, headbands, underwear and a basketball with the oft-used phrase on NOCTA goods, “Sometimes you. Sometimes me. Always us.”

Make sure you’re ready to purchase your favorite pieces tomorrow, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. via the NOCTA site and SNKRS.

Get a better look at the entire collection below.