CASSIUS Gems: 20 Of Dua Lipa’s Most Sultry Bikini Moments On Instagram

Pop sensation Dua Lipa knows how to do two things: make an undeniable hit and thirst trap.
Dua was discovered through YouTube with covers from stars like Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys. As her music career grew, her modeling career took off too, with spots for Topshop and, ironically, in a The X Factor commercial as a model.
Now she’s gone on to earn six Brit Awards, three Grammys, an MTV Video Music Award, two Billboard Music Awards, and broken two Guinness World Records thanks to a run of hits with tracks like “Physical,” “Break My Heart,” and “Levitating.”
And when she’s not chart-topping, she’s hopping into her fashion bag and even walked the runway in Versace’s Spring/Summer 2022 show.
Dua Lipa is a busy woman but somehow finds the time to always take scenic vacations and flood our timelines with bikini pictures that make us drool. She even brought those vacation vibes to her dress at the Barbie premiere.
The 28-year-old rocked a custom-made Bottega Veneta dress that sparkled, shimmered… and was see-through. She, of course, paired the risque dress with a matching iced-out thong.
“I just thought it would match my mermaid character in Barbie, so I just went with that,” she told reporters on the red carpet,
So, in honor of her birthday, we gathered some of her hottest, most unbothered bikini moments from Instagram.
Get mesmerized by the shots below.
