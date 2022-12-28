Eastbay Catalog Announces Shut Down, Sneakerhead Twitter Reacts

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

It’s the end of an era for sneakerheads.

Before there was browsing on eBay, GOAT, and StockX, there was Eastbay to drool over your favorite Jordans and Nikes.

The sports gear-centric catalog included the hottest sneakers and matching gear everyone coveted in the ’90s and early aughts. But now, as tangible methods of shopping because more obsolete, Eastbay is closing its doors at the end of the year.

The news was first discovered on the brand’s website under the FAQ section.

Atop the page reads a message, “We’re saying goodbye to Eastbay at the end of December 2022. We encourage you to shop at champssports.com to find great deals for your athletic shoes, clothing, and more.”

The company first launched in 1980 when friends Art Juedes and Rick Gering weren’t happy with the athletic footwear and gear in their native Wisconsin and decided to launch their own offerings. It was initially just a shoe sales company and started with just $7,000 worth of merchandise. It wasn’t until 1983 that the duo developed a catalog chalked full of baseball and track shoes. Then, as the company grew, Foot Locker eventually took notice and purchased Eastbay in the late 1990s.

With that Foot Locker backing, the popularity grew even more as sneakerheads signed up for the catalog and eagerly flipped the pages upon receiving it.

