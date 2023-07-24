Elon Musk Drops Twitter’s Iconic Bird For ‘X’ Logo, Twitter Roasts Major Change

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

In his never-ending quest to change Twitter to his liking, Elon Musk has introduced his most confusing update thus far.

Twitter has become synonymous with its bird logo, so it’s only fitting Musk switches up the iconic blue bird for a less fun “X.” Twitter.com still directs to the same site, but all branding has been changed to a black-and-white X Logo.

Musk made the announcement over the weekend and even revealed that X.com will also redirect to Twitter and even hinted that there would be more changes from the former name, tweeting, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

Early Monday morning, he even tweeted a photo of the new X logo being projected on the building of the company’s headquarters.

In December, he began stepping down as CEO of Twitter after losing a poll where he asked followers if he should remain on. So last month, Linda Yaccarino took over the post and explained better the changes that come with Twitter becoming X.

After Musk’s announcement, Yaccarino said that many of the changes seen over the past few months were signs that X was taking shape, and it’s all done to improve the platform for its users.

“It’s an exceptionally rare thing – in life or in business – that you get a second chance to make another big impression. Twitter made one massive impression and changed the way we communicate. Now, X will go further, transforming the global town square,” she tweeted. “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.”

Twitter, however, isn’t nearly as excited about the big change. See the reactions below.