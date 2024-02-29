Heron Preston Focuses On Unity In His Debut H2 Collection With H&M

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Just as promised in 2023, Heron Preston‘s ready to deliver his first collection with H&M through his H2 initiative.

Preston’s an adopted child of New York, having moved there in 2004 and let the city influence the inaugural collection through tons of wearable pieces that offer an upper-echelon version of durability that can fit in with just about any outfit.

“I believe it’s a collection that can be seamlessly integrated into anyone’s existing wardrobe. The idea is to acknowledge individuality through design codes, fits, shapes, and styles that everyone around the globe can relate to. We recognize how real people adopt clothing and adapt it to their personal style,” Heron Preston said in the press release.

Preston’s known for a good bomber jacket, so his H&M debut includes a few with a generous fit in dark hues that are reversible, so you can always switch it up for an eye-catching orange moment, which he’s become synonymous with.

Jerseys make an appearance, as well as t-shirts, all of which feature a collective theme and screenprinting that reads “Unity.”

As promised, Preston wanted to make sure the collection was wearable and stand the test of time quality-wise, so there are also some reversible hoodies engineered from 400 GSM cotton and some mid-weight 12.75 oz denim jeans that are heavy enough for everyday use but still comfortable.

A lot of the pieces fit perfectly for the guys or make a more oversized fit for the ladies, but Preston also made sure to cater to the fairer sex a bit with some bodysuit, lace-up corset, catsuit and bikini options.

Preston aimed to spark curiosity with the collection through human connections.

“That’s the power of fashion: to bring us closer, spark conversation, challenge ideas, and drive new visions for a better future,” Preston added.

If you’re feeling any threads –which range in price roughly from $20 to $270– be prepared to cop in-store and online on March 14.

Get a better look at your favorites below.