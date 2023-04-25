Ja Morant & Dillon Brooks Skip Press Conference After Loss To Lakers, Twitter Rips Them For Ducking Smoke

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

The Memphis Grizzlies’ path through the NBA playoffs won’t be as easy as they thought.

Fronted by Ja Morant, the squad was able to nab the second seed in the West, but going against LeBron James in the first round will always be a hard-fought battle.

The Lakers are proving that point as they’re up 3-1 in the West’s first round and look to end things on Thursday night as James charts his path back to the finals.

However, Grizzlies Morant and Dillon Brooks have been outspoken about their teams’ abilities in the postseason, but after the Game 4 loss, neither spoke to the media.

Both are usually boasting after a win, but they changed after the loss, with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon confirming both skipped media availability.

“Damn boys ducking post game interviews after a L?!!! Gotta man the hell up and face the music. It’s part of the game! Real Talk,” tweeted retired NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins.

What makes it even worse is Morant’s interview with Malika Andrews back in December where he revealed the only team he saw as competition was the Boston Celtics. With the Celtics residing in the East, Andrews pressed further, asking who he was worried about in the Western Conference.

“I’m fine in the West,” Morant confidently responded, despite it being a conference that was home to the Golden State Warriors, the Denver Nuggets and the Lakers.

Brooks has also been vocal about competition, namely LeBron James, who he kneed in the groin during the series. He was ejected but didn’t hesitate to fire more shots at James after the game.

“I don’t care, he’s old,” Brooks said of King James. “I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40. I pride myself on defense and taking on any challenge that’s on the board.”

Brooks has also been vocal about competition, namely LeBron James, who he kneed in the groin during the series. He was ejected but didn't hesitate to fire more shots at James after the game.