James Harden Calls Daryl Morey A “Liar” While Refusing To Play For Sixers, Social Media Reacts

The offseason NBA drama continues to deliver.

This time it’s thanks to James Harden, who’s doing anything he can to get out of the Philadephia 76ers organization. Other star players –like Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard— have requested trades, but many don’t get too vocal on their reasons for leaving or disrespect the team’s brass by name.

But Harden’s a bit different and made comments with his chest while at an adidas press event in China over the weekend, according to ESPN.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” he said when asked about the situation.

Harden’s shocking comments were initially posted on the Chinese platform Weibo before NBA Insider Shams Charania picked it up.

The animosity towards Morey, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations, likely comes from him shutting down trade talks involving Harden, the former league MVP. The franchise now insists that he join the team in training camp because they still think they have a chance at a championship next season alongside Joel Embiid.

In June, Harden opted into the final season of his $35.6 million contract. However, he only did so under the guise that the Sixers would then get to work trading him, with his sights ultimately set on the Los Angeles Clippers. The 76ers were reportedly in talks with the Clippers, but no trade packages were agreed upon, according to Wojnarowski.

“ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized,” Woj tweeted.

While the Clippers would be a good fit for Harden, any team picking him up would only have him for one season. Afterward, they’d be expected to work out a long-term deal with the 10-time All-Star that would surely include a hefty payday if he even wants to stay on the West Coast.

