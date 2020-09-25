Cassius Gems: 20 Of Jayda Cheaves’ Sexiest Social Media Moments

Miss Jayda Cheaves is celebrating her birthday today and we’re here to show the beauty some love.

If you don’t know, Jayda is Lil Baby‘s girl, as well as the mother of one of his children. While there’s been some online drama involving the couple, it seems the two are more in love than ever. The Savage x Fenty ambassador took to Instagram to thank her man for all the birthday love. “I love you baby 🖤 thank you for making my bday so special 😍😘,” she captioned the post.

Lil Baby threw a party in his girl’s honor. Announcing the exclusive event on his own Instagram account yesterday, he wrote: “Tonight Jaydas 23 Year Party !! Must Wear Jordans!! 😳😳🤯🤯!! Hit Somebody Who Kno Somebody For Addy !!”

See their posts below.

Here at CASSIUS, we love #BlackLove, so shoutout to the beautiful couple. More photos of Jayda below. Happy Birthday beautiful!