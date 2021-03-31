Kevin Durant Exhibits No Chill In Culture Vulture Michael Rapport’s DMs, Twitter Loved To See It

Kevin Durant isn’t shy about letting the chopper spray on social media.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar has been the talk of social media after known culture vulture Michael Rapaport shared some rather interesting DMs he got from Durant.

Twitter has been smoking the Michael Rapaport pack after the actor revealed that Easy Money Sniper went ham on him in his DMs. In a move that has deemed him to be a full-fledged “Karen,” with Rapaport’s tough talk quickly turning into a tone of a scared white woman who felt they had been wronged. Rapaport first shared a screenshot of Durant coming at him, accusing KD of “threatening him” and pointing out that he brought up his wife and wanted to fight.

So what started all of this? Well, Durant didn’t care too much for Rapaports comments regarding a post-game interview he did with the NBA on TNT crew saying Durant was being “super sensitive about everything” and deeply in his feelings.” Durant fired back, calling Rapaport a “b*tch” and plenty of other insults we just can’t type.

Charles Barkley even caught a stray with Durant telling Rapaport to tell his “baby daddy Chuck to be better at his job and frame the questions better.”

The exchange of insults between Durant and Rapaport didn’t stop there. The actor called KD an “idiot” in an Instagram Stories post. KD responded by saying he would spit in Rapaport’s face. KD went as far as to say Rapaport’s wife didn’t respect him. Durant hilariously wrote, “Trump didn’t pay attention to your sorry ass, so now u wanna use everybody else to get views and laughs.”

Durant brought up Rapaport’s defamation suit against Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. A judge recently dismissed it. KD eventually hopped in the comment section of Rapaport’s post, saying he would “never fight Mike” and the “Portnoy thing was too far.” On Twitter, Durant retweeted a photo of Rapaport sitting sidelines at a Nets game.

In a tweet, KD claimed that the harsh back and forth banter between him and Rapaport is nothing new, but Rapaport was not trying to hear it.

No we don’t Pussy!

Don’t ever threaten me again or speak on my Wife ever. Bald Head Rotten Ass Worm https://t.co/dZEyTAS8i7 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

Social media has enjoyed the beef between Durant and Rapaport, with many siding with the Brooklyn Nets superstar becuase they just can’t stand Rapaport.

Michael Rapaport building his whole career off of shit talking then getting surprised when people shit talk him back is hilarious. — Mozart of the Parquet (@booskutball) March 30, 2021

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83