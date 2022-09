Netflix’s ‘Entergalactic’ Takes Over NYC With Brunch & World Premiere Events [Photos]

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Netflix’s next big release Entergalactic is almost here, and to celebrate the animated rom-com special/musical, the streaming service took over New York City and held two epic events.

Before the big premiere, a group of selected VIPs flocked to Catch Steak in NYC for an early Entergalactic Black Love Brunch powered by Netflix’s Strong Black Lead and Bumble. Guests enjoyed delicious bites and signature drinks while bopping their heads and tapping their toes to the sounds provided by the DJaying couple, DJ Kiss and DJ MOS.

Multihyphenate Teyana Taylor, also in the special, held down hosting duties and was eventually joined by Entergalactic’s creator and star Kid Cudi, co-star Jessica Williams and executive producer/creator Kenya Barris.

After some brief words from both Taylor and Cudi, guests were treated to one final look at Entergalactic before it is released on Netflix on Sep.30.

Official Synopsis:

Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi and Kenya Barris join forces to present the television event ENTERGALACTIC, an original, immersive, animated story about a young artist named Jabari — voiced by Mescudi — as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow — voiced by Jessica Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, ENTERGALACTIC, takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York. Alongside Mescudi and Williams, ENTERGALACTIC boasts an all-star cast including Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

The Stars Aligned During The Entergalactic Premiere

Later that evening, Entergalactic’s stars Kid Cudi, Jessica Williams, Teyana Taylor, Ty Dolla $ign, and Laura Harrier hit The Paris Theater in New York City for the Netflix’s special’s premiere.

Also in attendance were executive producers Kenya Barris, Fletcher Moules, Maurice Williams, Ian Edelman, Karina Manashil, and Dennis Cummings.

It was an Entergalactic good time.

You can peep photos from both events in the gallery below.

Photos: Courtesy of Netflix