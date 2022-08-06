Love Is Dead: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Split, Twitter Wonders What Is He Going Do About Those Tattoos

After fun nine months together, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up, multiple news outlets have confirmed.

E! News confirmed the breakup reporting the couple with sources close to the couple revealing the split happened earlier this week and was amicable.

“They are both really busy, which played a factor in the breakup,” a second insider shares. “There is no drama,” another insider said.

E! News was the first to break the News of the couple’s split, with insiders telling the website they had “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but long distance and busy work schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Davidson is currently in Australia filming a new movie. The reality star/mogul/aspiring lawyer currently lives in Los Angeles with her and Kanye West’s four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kardashian’s relationship with the SNL alum was her first after her divorce from West.

How It All Began For Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson first crossed paths at the Met Gala, but the sparks flew when Kardashian hosted SNL in October 2021 when the two shared a kiss during a skit. Kardashian sent the feeler to Davidson, and the rest is history.

The former couple didn’t hide their affection for each other, going out on public dates, hitting May’s Met Gala, and attending the White House Correspondents dinner. The confirmation of their relationship was when Kardashian spoke about their relationship on her Hulu reality show.

While their relationship was a hit with the press, Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West was not a fan, publically dissing Davidson for weeks. In West’s visual for his song “Eazy,” a cartoon version of Pete Davidson is kidnapped and buried alive. Kardashian is legally single. Her divorce from West, now on his fifth attorney, has not been finalized.

As expected, Twitter has been reacting to the News with jokes because you know social media can find humor in any situation.

