Klay Thompson’s Open To A Smaller Warriors Role And Enters His Ray-Allen-In-Miami-Heat Era

Klay Thompson has no interest in splitting up from his fellow Splash Brother.

It’s been no secret that Thompon’s play has diminished, and his stats are a far cry from his sharp shooting numbers from 2016. But leaving the Golden State Warriors to take his talents elsewhere has not crossed his mind.

Thompson will be a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season, but he’s staying in the Bay in hopes of signing a major contract. He’s willing to sit on the bench a bit more to ensure that happens.

The Ringer’s Logan Murdock asked Thompson if he was willing to play a more diminished role in the second half of his career, and he obliged.

“Yeah, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Thompson admitted.

He was offered an extension last summer but turned it down in hopes of playing himself into a bigger bag this year. That hasn’t exactly worked out, as he’s averaged 16.9 points this season and has been shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. While solid numbers, they’re the lowest of his career.

But he wouldn’t be the first elite shooter to accept a more veteran role on the team, and he’s got some greats in mind who aged gracefully on the hardwood.

“Yeah, there’s nothing wrong with that. I’ll be 35 next year. At 35, coming off the ACL and an Achilles [tear] and still have the ability to be a really good player. Maybe not the guy who scored 60 in three quarters and scored an NBA record 37 points in a quarter, but still a great threat out there,” he said. “I’ve modeled my game after Reggie [Miller] and Ray [Allen], and those guys were incredibly effective until their late 30s. So I plan on kind of following that mold.”

A contract worth hundreds of millions isn’t the only thing on Thompson’s mind; his closeness with his teammates is just as important to him.

“The Warriors, before we got there, had a good history as far as Wilt and Rick Barry and TMC and We Believe. I think we elevated that to another level. I just think it’s a special group, and when we win and go to so many championships together, it’s like a bond for life. It’s probably the best part of the job, honestly. Trumps the money, trumps the fame, just being able to have a bond for life with those guys,” he added.

The Los Angeles native still has some left in the tank, scoring a game-high 26 points against the Utah Jazz just days ago, as the Warriors are above .500 for the first time this year amid a five-game winning streak.

