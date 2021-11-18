Kanye West Explains Why Michael Jordan Refuses To Meet With Him Over This Old Lyric

After burying his beef with Drake, Kanye West is opening up about his six-year feud with Michael Jordan.

According to Yeezy, it all stems from his song “Facts,” in which he infamously rapped “Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman.” The NBA GOAT didn’t appreciate Ye throwing shots at his shoe brand, apparently — even after Ye apologized and admitted the lyrics were really a jab at Nike and Nike executive Mark Parker. “I’m sorry Michael Jordan,” Ye tweeted in 2016. “I love and respect you. My beef was with Mark Parker. I respect you so much.”

In Part Two of his sit-down with Drink Champs, Ye says his apology has not been accepted, claiming Michael Jordan wouldn’t meet with him all these years later. He told N.O.R.E: “Jordan still won’t meet with me. I’m trying to meet with Michael Jordan. I’m like, ‘It’s a song, man.’ Michael Jordan said this thing like, ‘Why y’all acting like Virgil made me hot? These shoes is hot’ … This is from somebody that met with Michael Jordan that used to work with me.” Watch Kanye speak on their issues below.

Even though it seems he’d like to patch things up with MJ, Ye couldn’t help but throw more jabs at Nike while talking to N.O.R.E. “Nike really ain’t had sh*t since the Yeezys,” Ye insisted. Tune in.