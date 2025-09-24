MAGA Debate Group Gets Kicked Off HBCU Campus After Raising Anti DEI Signs

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death at an appearance on the Utah Valley University campus, two right-wingers attempted to pull his discourse stunt at an HBCU.

Social media shows two MAGA members, who call themselves Fearless Debaters, popping up on Tennessee State University’s campus in an attempt to debate the Black student body.

The stunt reportedly began on Tuesday, Sept. 23, around 3 p.m. and was immediately categorized as unauthorized campus activity.

The NAACP released a statement saying, “They wore ‘Make America Great Again’ hats and carried poster boards bearing inflammatory messages such as ‘Deport All Illegals Now’ and ‘DEI Should Be Illegal.’”

Love News? Get more! Join the Cassius Life Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The organization adds that, “This incident was not an isolated act of political expression—it was an intentional effort to antagonize, disrupt, and instill fear in a space created to be safe, affirming, and supportive of Black students.”

TSU alerted its community to the disruptive incident, adding that the group had been removed from the campus because any organizing or protest is not permitted on campus unless it’s done with prior approval.

“Campus police and staff responded promptly, and the individuals were escorted from university grounds without incident. At all times, TSU students conducted themselves in a professional and respectful manner,” the statement read.

The school’s statement ends: “The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff remain our highest priority. TSU will continue to uphold university policies and ensure that campus remains a safe, welcoming, and orderly environment for all members of our community.”

One of the Fearless Debaters members, David Khait, took to his 27,000 X followers to describe his time on campus, and posted a video of the TSU students surrounding them with signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter.”

“Hoping folks in America will engage in public discourse. Instead, a mob incited violence against us to the point that police had to escort us for our safety,” he wrote in one post, attempting to fan the flames.

See social media’s reaction to the stunt below.

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20.