Marlon Wayans Receives Hate For Pride Photoshoot, So He Tripled Down On His Allyship

There’s allyship, and then there’s Marlon Wayans-level allyship.

We’re in the middle of Pride Month, and the actor-comedian wanted everyone to know how much he supports the LGBTQIA+ community. Thinking a simple tweet wouldn’t suffice, he did a photo shoot.

It began last week when he posted a photo on Instagram wearing silver pants –with matching puffed, oversized laces in his Air Force Ones– and went shirtless with the LGBTQIA+ flag draped over his shoulder.

He explains the photo in the caption, wishing everyone a Happy Pride, but immediately wants everyone to know that he’s not gay, adding, “P.S. I’m STRAIGHT… well, according to my child CISGENDER male. I just love and support my peoples.”

The comments section was split, some approved of him standing up for a community that receives constant hate while others didn’t like what he was advocating for.

Wayans stood 10 toes down and responded to the overwhelming hate by posting three more photos from the shoot to signify his support.

The second photo featured the same silver pants, and while the flag was on his lap, there were multicolored balls laying around him, with a caption explaining that one of his children is part of the community and he refuses to let naysayers prevent him from being a supportive father.

“Yeah and just for the HATE MONGERS … I’m posting ANOTHER,” read the caption. “As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community I show my support. Zero f-cks what people think. If i lost you… GOOD! Your hateful ass never loved me in the first place. How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging. Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.”

He tripled down in the second set of photos as he wore an assortment of pro-Pride pins with slogans like “Love Wins,” and “Love is Love,” with a rainbow mask across half of his face, and a caption that read, “Do i look like I really give a f**k?! Happy PRIDE month. Especially to all the hateful dudes out there mad because I’m supporting family and friends.”

Salute to Wayans for standing up for the LGBTQIA+ community. See how social media is reacting to his declaration below.