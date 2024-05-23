Misa Hylton Responds To Diddy’s Cassie Assault Video In Emotional Instagram Post: “It Has Triggered My Own Trauma”

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Misa Hylton the fashion stylist who is the mother of Diddy‘s oldest son, Justin, says that the embattled mogul “needs help.” In an emotional Instagram post, Hylton shared photos of Diddy’s seven children by four different women, saying that the mothers of the children have been focused on supporting them through the controversy.

“These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams,” she said.

She acknowledged that Jessie and D’Lila, Diddy’s 17-year-old twins by Kim Porter, are navigating this new landscape without their mother. Porter died of pneumonia in 2018.

“Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them,” her post continues.

Hylton dated Diddy in the 90s and has a son, Justin, 30, with him. In her post, she also showed public support to Cassie Ventura, the former girlfriend who Diddy settled with last year after a blockbuster lawsuit accusing him of sexual and emotional abuse. This week, CNN released surveillance video of a March 2018 assault in a Los Angeles hotel that Ventura detailed in the lawsuit.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma,” Hylton said.

This most recent post echoes a since-deleted one by Hylton also referencing Diddy and unspecified issues. When Justin, a UCLA graduate, was arrested for a DUI a year ago, Hylton said in a series of Instagram Stories: “I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son [100 emoji].”

She continued, “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise. The Truth shall set you free.”

She also said, among other things, “Everyone has to sit around for years and act like there isn’t anything wrong with you. That’s where the buck stops for me.”

The posts were later deleted. Diddy claims Al B. Sure’s son, Quincy, 32 as his own, along with Justin, D’Lila, Jesse, his 17-year-old daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman and his youngest daughter Love, 2, with Dana Tran.