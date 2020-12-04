Steph Curry’s First Sneaker Under His Curry Brand, The Curry 8 Flow Is An Industry Changer

With the 2020-21 NBA season quickly approaching, Steph Curry and Under Armour isn’t wasting any time getting his new Curry Brand off the ground.

Earlier this week, Under Armour, announced that it was rewarding Curry’s loyalty to the athletic apparel company by giving him his own legacy brand called the Curry Brand. Today (Dec.4), we got our first glimpse of the newest signature that will be the first release under the Curry Brand called the Curry 8 Flow.

The Curry 8 Flow will be ushering in a series of other firsts. It’s the first industry-changing cushioning platform, called UA Flow. It is also the first basketball sneaker that will completely remove the rubber outsole to unparalleled traction, lightweight performance ground-contact cushioning, and grippy on-court feel.

The Curry 8 Flow is also bucking the normal sneaker midsole, usually made of two or three parts with outsoles made of rubber that feature a single “unisole” foam material.

Tom Luedecke, Under Armour Innovation’s Director of Footwear Design, spoke on the new unique foam, stating:

“We call it a unicorn foam. This system is completely built the opposite way from the ground up. We started with a soft, flexible foam with no outsole and added just the right amount of stability into it for Stephen’s game.”

Another new feature is the Curry Flow 8’s “unreal grip” on the court, which is perfect for a player like Curry who definitely needs all the traction he can get to make those crazy cuts, drives to the basket. The Golden State Warrior sharpshooter spoke on his kick’s impressive traction.

“How I judge a shoe’s traction has always been about the squeak. And I used to think squeak was a good thing. The technology in Flow is crazy because it’s silent, there is literally no squeak. And that’s because there’s no air between the shoe and the court. It’s hands down the grippiest shoe I’ve ever worn; it’s the real deal.”

The Curry Flow 8 release globally on currybrand.com, at UA Brand Houses, and select retail partners for $160 on December 11. For more detailed photos of Curry’s latest signature shoe, hit the gallery below.

Photo: Under Armour / Curry Brand