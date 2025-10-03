Netflix Drops ‘Starting 5’ Season 2 Trailer Starring Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & More

Streaming giant Netflix has returned with the second season of Starting 5.

This season, the series will follow Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and James Harden.

The trailer offers an inside look at some of the season’s biggest moments, including the Indiana Pacers’ rocky start, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s step toward becoming a superstar, the Luka Doncic trade, Brown’s championship hangover, and even Haliburton’s dad’s confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Netflix has once again struck gold with whom they keyed in on throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Unbeknownst to us all, it would be Durant’s last season with the Phoenix Suns. Alongside Devin Booker, they also missed the playoffs, despite Durant appearing in 62 games and reaching 30,000 points.

As for Brown, they were coming off an NBA championship and showed promise to repeat in the playoffs, but it all collapsed when Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Knicks.

Similarly, Tyrese Haliburton could taste his first ring when he tore his Achilles in Game 7 of the finals, which he eerily references in hindsight in the trailer.

“If we were to lose a game seven in the NBA finals, I would think about that game forever,” he says.

For the vets, there was 36-year-old James Harden and his Kawhi Leonard-led Los Angeles Clippers, who lost in the first round of the playoffs.

And, of course, the victorious season of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was traded from the aforementioned Clippers and helped build up the Oklahoma City Thunder over the past five years alongside his equally young core, led to a championship.

Starting 5 is produced by LeBron James’s UNINTERRUPTED, Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, and the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions.

Season 2 consists of eight 45-minute episodes, so be prepared to tune in on Netflix starting Oct. 16.

Check out the trailer above and see how hyped social media is below.

