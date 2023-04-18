Nike Foamposite “Galaxy” Reportedly Returning In 2024, Twitter Hype For Release

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Foamposites may be one of the many models taking a back seat to the Jordan 1 craze, but the latest news proves the hype is still real.

And few Nike Air Foamposite Ones were as sought after as the “Galaxy” colorway that dropped in 2012. The popular colorway steered away from its typical one-color upper, opted for an allover galactic print, and finished them off with a glow-in-the-dark translucent outsole.

Now, trusted footwear insider @zsneakerheadz says the “Galaxy” Foamposite will be returning in 2024.

“SPRING 2024. 🌌 #Galaxy Foamposite One FINALLY making a return…the sneaker that changed the game forever,” they confirmed on Instagram.

Hysteria ensued on release day 11 years after Nike canceled the online release and at its Nike store, which led to many campers coming up empty-handed after sleeping outside stores for days.

Resell prices skyrocketed to the thousands due to the limited pairs produced, and one man infamously offered to trade his car for the coveted kicks.

“Looking to trade my car, 96 chevy cavalier for a pair for galaxy foamposite size 10.5. Yes car for sneakers. Car will come with a full tank of gas also. Nothing fake about this deal. You give me your pair of galaxy foamposite size 10.5 and i give you my car, keys, clean signed tittle and ill even the bill of sale filled out already. And ill even drive to you,” read the listing.

The pair was originally created as part of Nike’s All-Star Collection that year but overshadowed the other pairs alongside them, like the Zoom KD IV and Nike Zoom Kobe VII System, and LeBron 9. All of the kicks featured out-of-the-world inspiration, with the KDs silver colorway paying homage to a famous Oklahoma astronaut, the Kobe’s having an entire upper inspired by the images you see when peering into a telescope, and the LeBron’s having a special orange colorway that depicts the same shade seen on space suits.

The Foamposite has fallen out of popularity in recent years, but the return of a favorite colorway could lead to the resurgence of the silhouette and other classic colorways like the Coppers, Royals, Pearls, Dr. Dooms and Eggplants.

In fact, the Royal colorway was what started it all upon the shoe’s release in 1997. Penny Hardaway debuted them and, of course, matched his Orlando Magic uniform as the newly minted technology led to a one-piece upper made of polyurethane which perfectly molds to the wearer’s foot the more it’s worn.

Now, more than 25 years later, it seems like Nike’s trying to restore that feeling.

Check out how sneakerheads are reacting to the Nike Foamposite “Galaxy” coming back below.