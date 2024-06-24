Nike Unveils A’ja Wilson’s Signature Logo With Sneaker Release Set For 2025

Cassius Life Featured Video CLOSE

Women’s basketball is reaching new heights of popularity, and one of the biggest talents leading the way before the new crop of pros is A’ja Wilson.

While we await her first signature sneaker, Nike has finally debuted Wilson’s logo, which is said to incorporate a 90s style, glitz, and glamour and stay true to her down-to-earth roots and youthful energy.

So with all those elements coming together, the Las Vegas Aces star’s logo is a star meshed with the letter A. In a statement, Nike says Wilson’s logo comes directly from how she signs autographs.

“A’ja Wilson’s star-shaped signature logo is inspired by her distinctive style, incredible performance and unapologetic realness,” Nike said in the release. “Coincidentally, she always drew a star in the ‘A’ of her signature, which is accentuated in her logo in an energetic and playful way. The base shape of the logo incorporates strong, bold lines, symbolizing the strength and support she brings to her team.”

Wilson’s sneakers will not hit stores until next year, but her stats this year prove why she should be a major priority for the Swoosh’s growing roster of women ballers.

The WNBA’s 40-game season is nearly halfway over, and Wilson is in early talks to win MVP. She’s got career-high, league-leading stats of 27.8 points, 11.6 rebounds, and more than 2 blocks a game. This would be her third MVP award as she helps lead the Aces to a third championship, making them only the second team to threepeat since the Los Angeles Sparks did it in 2001-02.

The logo reveal comes after Nike revealed the plans for her own signature sneaker back in May amid controversy that other players like Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu weren’t nearly as decorated but already had their own kicks.

Wilson became the first Black woman to get her own signature sneaker since Candace Parker signed one with adidas. She also follows in the footsteps of the legendary Sheryl Swoopes, the first Black woman to become an ambassador for Nike in 2002.

